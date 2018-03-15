WR Allen Robinson Among 5 Free Agents Acquired By Bears

LAKE FOREST (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Five veteran players, including a pair of wide receivers, will join the Chicago Bears as free agents, the team announced Thursday.

Chicago has agreed to terms with wide receivers Allen Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons’ Taylor Gabriel; tight end Trey Burton of the Philadelphia Eagles; quarterback Chase Daniel (New Orleans Saints) and kicker Cody Parkey (Miami Dolphins).

Gabriel, Burton and Parkey have agreed to four-year deals, Robinson to a three-year deal and Daniel a two-year deal. They are contingent on physicals.

Bears General Manager Ryan Pace says he knows the free agents were intrigued by Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and players look for teams with a stable QB situation.

Robinson said he was impressed watching Trubisky play on television last year. He's here to help.

"It's not my job to make Mitch's job easier -- it's to make his job easy," he said as the new players were introduced to the media at Halas Hall.

Robinson tore his left ACL last season. He said he'll be ready for training camp, but Pace gave no timeline.

The 6-foot, 3-inch tall 211-pounder has career totals that include 202 catches for 2,848 yards (14.1 ypc) and 22 touchdowns. He has registered at least one catch in all 43 career games, has 47 catches of 20+ yards, nine for 40+ yards and a total of 139 catches for first downs.

--Gabriel’s career totals include 132 catches for 1,819 yards (13.8 ypc) and eight touchdowns. He has appeared in five postseason games, tallying 175 yards on 11 receptions (15.9 ypc) in those contests. He hauled in 3-of-5 targets for 76 yards in Super Bowl XLI, with all three receptions resulting in first-down opportunities.

--Burton, a 6-3, 235-pounder, has 63 catches for 629 yards (10.0 ypc) and six touchdowns.

--Daniel, a 6-0, 225-pounder, spent last season backing up Drew Brees with the Saints.

--Parkey, a 6-0, 190-pounder, connected on 21-of-23 field goals (91.3%), including 20-of-21 makes from inside 49 yards, with the Dolphins in 2017.